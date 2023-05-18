Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, True Capital Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.