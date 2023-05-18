Castleark Management LLC Sells 53,950 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,950 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its position in EQT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in EQT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 135,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

