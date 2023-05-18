Castleark Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,725 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.05% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $155.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

