Castleark Management LLC Purchases 33,040 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.15% of Evolent Health worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

Evolent Health Price Performance

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,221,353.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,284 shares of company stock worth $16,995,655. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $39.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.