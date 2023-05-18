Castleark Management LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 163,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extreme Networks Trading Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
