Castleark Management LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 163,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Extreme Networks Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.