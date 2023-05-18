Castleark Management LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Denbury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 18.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 16.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

DEN opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.46. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. Denbury’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

DEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

