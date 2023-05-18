Castleark Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.