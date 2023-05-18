Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,810 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $66.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The company had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,304,121.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,527,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

