Castleark Management LLC Acquires 790 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $294.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.15. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $297.82.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

