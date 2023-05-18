carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.88

Shares of carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and traded as high as $30.99. carsales.com shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on carsales.com in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

carsales.com Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

carsales.com Cuts Dividend

carsales.com Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.1519 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

