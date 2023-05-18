carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.88

Shares of carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and traded as high as $30.99. carsales.com shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on carsales.com in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.
carsales.com Company Profile
carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.
