Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.25 and last traded at $46.58. Approximately 752,513 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 420,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 479.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.