Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.86

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and traded as low as $5.86. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 21,800 shares changing hands.

Capstone Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.01%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

