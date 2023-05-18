Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BG Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield FTC Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 56,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.