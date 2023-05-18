Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,894 EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,876.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 984,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in EVgo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in EVgo by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its position in EVgo by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVgo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

EVgo Stock Down 18.7 %

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. EVgo’s revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.