Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average is $112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

