Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 120,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,452,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $650.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $695.56.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

