Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 34.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 67.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 238.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EVgo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

EVgo Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. EVgo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EVgo Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.