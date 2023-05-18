Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,872 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after acquiring an additional 162,304 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $100.71 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average of $112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.68.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

