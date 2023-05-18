Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $4.50

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PRQR has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.35.

PRQR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 244,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.05. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,707.31% and a negative return on equity of 81.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 12,279.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 220,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 198.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $6,183,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

