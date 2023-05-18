CannabisCoin Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $477,957.91 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,888.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00339978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.47 or 0.00563272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00068676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.11 or 0.00428042 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001101 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

