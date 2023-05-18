CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $485,851.44 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,335.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00342434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00553110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00068212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00430902 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001102 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

