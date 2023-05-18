Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$30.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWB. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$24.76 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$33.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.31.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$275.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5982533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

