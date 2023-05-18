Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

CWB has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.08.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CWB stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,179. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$33.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.31.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of C$272.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$275.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5982533 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

