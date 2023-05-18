Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 88000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$20.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

