Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CDPYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS CDPYF traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

