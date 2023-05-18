Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Shares Down 2.5%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$26.64 and last traded at C$26.81. 509,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 421,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.70.

Canada Goose Trading Down 9.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

