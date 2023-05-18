Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of CAD1.20-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of CAD1.4-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Canada Goose Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.