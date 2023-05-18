Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $121.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $132.00.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.07.
Camden Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.49.
Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
