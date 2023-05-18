Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $121.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $132.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.07.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.49.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

