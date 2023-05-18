Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CALA opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126,620.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.

