Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 12,753.8% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

