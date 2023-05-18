Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 314.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,114 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.91% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $24,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.43%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALM. Stephens lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also

