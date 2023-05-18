Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Down 0.8%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.57). Approximately 23,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 105,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.58).

Cake Box Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.26. The company has a market cap of £50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,041.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.58.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

