Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Trading Up 6.3%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $217.46 and last traded at $216.94. 1,306,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,671,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,304 shares of company stock valued at $53,975,622 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,402,000 after buying an additional 344,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,279,000 after buying an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,443,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,727,000 after buying an additional 360,327 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

