Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,852 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Cactus worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cactus by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cactus by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.83. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

