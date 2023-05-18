Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

CBT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $69.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 183.3% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 55.1% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 55,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,808,000 after acquiring an additional 56,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

