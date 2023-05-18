Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 81,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,841. Burford Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $14.04.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

