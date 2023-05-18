Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Burford Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ BUR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 81,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,841. Burford Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $14.04.
About Burford Capital
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.