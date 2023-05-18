Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,807,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,117 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $79,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,568,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in Burford Capital by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 960,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 161,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Burford Capital by 8,775.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,440,000 after purchasing an additional 480,993 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Burford Capital by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Burford Capital by 1,627.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 86,240 shares in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burford Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Burford Capital stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 123,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,322. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Several research analysts recently commented on BUR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

