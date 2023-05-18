Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 44.50 Per Share

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.50 ($0.56) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 2,352 ($29.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,197.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,493.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,315.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,529 ($19.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.27).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($28.12) to GBX 2,360 ($29.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.05) to GBX 2,250 ($28.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,148 ($26.91).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

