Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDRGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $120.11 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $120.87.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

