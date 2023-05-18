Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.8 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $120.11 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $120.87.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.