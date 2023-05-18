Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 180 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.58.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

