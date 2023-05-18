Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,457 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,032,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,772 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,548,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,490,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,303,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.23. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.50.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

