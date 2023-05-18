Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $141,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

