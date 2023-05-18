Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2,341.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of UGI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of UGI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.15%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.