Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,829,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,912 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 465,711 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 637,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.