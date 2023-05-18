Brokers Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of C$282.82 million for the quarter.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.55.

CG stock opened at C$7.31 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

