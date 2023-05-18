Brokers Offer Predictions for PDS Biotechnology Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $13.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.37).

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

