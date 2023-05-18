Brokers Offer Predictions for First Wave BioPharma, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWBI)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for First Wave BioPharma in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.20). The consensus estimate for First Wave BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWBI opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. First Wave BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWBI. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. State Street Corp raised its position in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

