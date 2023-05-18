Brokers Issue Forecasts for Titanium Transp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Rating) – Desjardins increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Titanium Transp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Titanium Transp alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transp in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Titanium Transp Price Performance

Titanium Transp Announces Dividend

Titanium Transp ( TSE:TTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$110.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.15 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.