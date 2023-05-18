Brokerages Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price at $30.13

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 65.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

