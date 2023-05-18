Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Price Target at $162.30

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $119.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.47. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,268,800,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

